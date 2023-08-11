Images of devastation compel residents to pitch in: ‘We got to do something’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many of the people who survived the massive wildfire in Lahaina escaped with their lives — but not much else.

Now, neighbors on Oahu are mobilizing to get food and other supplies where its needed most.

“When we saw the video from Lahaina we said, ‘we got to do something,’” said Charles Pires.

That was Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“And it’s been full speed ahead since then,” he said. “It can’t happen fast enough.”

The president of P&R Water Taxi wasted no time offering up one of his boats to ferry over supplies. Within hours of putting out a call for donations the community’s genorisity began pouring in.

Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

“We loaded up as much as we could and came out,” said resident Brandon Montoya.

“Our heart is just breaking for Maui,” added resident Kim Haine said. “We went to Ross and bought just a bunch of necessities, blankets, pillows towels.”

Autoplay Caption

The supplies collected in the parking lot at the corner of Forrest Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard at Pier 1 will be some of the first relief to arrive in Lahaina.

The Kahana II will arrive Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Kahului Harbor.

“The pallets they’re getting loaded into the containers. Once they’re full they’ll close it up. Stevedores will load it up and put it on board,” said Sara Ibarra.

It’s aid that can’t come soon enough.

Pires said he just made contact with a friend who escaped the fire, “I asked him if he needed anything ‘cause I told him we were coming. And he says all I have is the shirt on my back.”

A second donation drive is set for Pier 1 on Saturday.

It will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.