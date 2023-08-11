Tributes
HUD: Foreclosure moratorium in place for Maui homeowners with government-backed loans

Aerial view of the historic Banyan tree damaged by wildfire.
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following President Biden’s major disaster declaration for Maui County on Monday, several relief measures are being made available to impacted homeowners.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures for mortgages in Maui County insured by the Federal Housing Administration.

The moratorium applies to those guaranteed under the Indian Home Loan Guarantee program.

Under the disaster declaration, a 90-day extension is also automatically applied to Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. HUD says homeowners should contact their loan servicer immediately.

To learn more about other resources, call 1-800-304-9320 and visit the FHA Disaster Relief site.

