Green: State will likely turn to hotels to help house thousands of displaced Maui residents

PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With hundreds of homes destroyed in Lahaina and thousands of people displaced, Gov. Josh Green on Thursday said hotels will likely be used to house evacuees.

He also asked those unaffected by the fires to consider opening up their homes.

“What we’re telling you is we will rebuild,” Green said, adding that the work to rebuild will take years.

Green toured Lahaina on Thursday along with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

Flames swept through the town on Tuesday night, giving some only moments to get to safety. Dozens have been confirmed dead and upwards of 1,000 homes were destroyed.

“What we saw was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history,” Green said.

Images of devastation compel residents to pitch in: ‘We got to do something’

“It does appear like a bomb and fire went off,” he said.

Based on new details from Maui, the burn zone in Lahaina town stretches approximately three miles.

“t will be a new Lahaina that Maui builds in its own image, with its own values,” Green said.

