First Alert Forecast: Calmer winds with a few showers expected through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Calmer conditions with a few showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Calmer conditions with a few showers expected through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue to blow across the islands through next week Monday as high pressure ridge north of the main Hawaiian Islands weakens. Brief passing showers will drift over windward and mountain areas over the next several days, especially from the overnight through early morning hours. These moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Wednesday. Shower trends may increase for eastern portions of Maui and the Big Island from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Surf along south facing shores remains elevated tonight due to a mix of southeast, and long-period south-southwest swell energy. The southeast swell source will quickly diminish through early Friday morning, while the south-southwest swell will likely hold overnight.

