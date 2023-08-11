Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FEMA chief set to visit Hawaii to discuss recovery efforts with state, county officials

In a live update on Sunrise, Green pre-announced that they're working with the mayor to allow Lahina residents to go in and out of Lahaina sometime today.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:52 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected in Hawaii Friday to discuss local leaders on recovery efforts underway for communities impacted by the devastating wildfires.

Deanne Criswell will be joined by the U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

Guzman will also meet with small business owners to highlight the SBA’s robust disaster recovery and resilience operation deployed to assist those affected.

This comes after President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii in wake of the catastrophic Lahaina fire that killed at least 55.

FEMA has already made federal disaster assistance available to the state.

Those affected by the wildfires can now apply for assistance by visiting the Disaster Assistance website or downloading the FEMA mobile app.

Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, with language translation services available. The helpline is open and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no cost for Hawaii residents to call.

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the Hawaii wildfires.

FEMA is advising the public to take photos of any damage to their homes and keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

For more information on applying for disaster assistance, click here.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire rises to 55; governor says town is ‘gone’
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Dramatic new ground-level footage shows heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina
Wild grass fires spreading across Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

The county will now air updates on Maui radio stations 3 times a day at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
Maui radio stations airing county updates throughout the day
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire rises to 55; governor says town is ‘gone’
Jahrem Britton
Missing 7-year-old Kapolei boy found safe, police say
Jahrem Britton is described as 4 feet tall and weighing about 55 pounds.
Police searching for missing 7-year-old Kapolei boy