FEMA chief set to visit Hawaii to discuss recovery efforts with state, county officials

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected in Hawaii Friday to discuss local leaders on recovery efforts underway for communities impacted by the devastating wildfires.

Deanne Criswell will be joined by the U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

Guzman will also meet with small business owners to highlight the SBA’s robust disaster recovery and resilience operation deployed to assist those affected.

This comes after President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii in wake of the catastrophic Lahaina fire that killed at least 55.

FEMA has already made federal disaster assistance available to the state.

Those affected by the wildfires can now apply for assistance by visiting the Disaster Assistance website or downloading the FEMA mobile app.

Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, with language translation services available. The helpline is open and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no cost for Hawaii residents to call.

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the Hawaii wildfires.

FEMA is advising the public to take photos of any damage to their homes and keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

For more information on applying for disaster assistance, click here.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.