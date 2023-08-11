‘Everybody lost everything’: Thousands in West Maui waiting desperately for help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unknown number of residents whose homes were not burned in wildfires are still in Lahaina, desperately waiting for help.

On Thursday, a convoy of vehicles traveled into West Maui carrying supplies — but found getting into the disaster zone isn’t easy.

While wildfires tore through the town of Lahaina leaving behind a trail of destruction, thousands of people are still in Kaanapali, Kahana, Napili and Honokowai.

Compared to the past few days, Thursday showed a sense of organization. The National Guard was on the ground assisting, and now they have flashing orange signs to let people know they are only allowing authorized vehicles into the area.

Riding with an authorized vehicle, an HNN crew joined the convoy to take goods to people still living in the area Thursday morning. The vehicles were escorted by a Maui police officer.

“Everybody stay fighting for everything right now. My other half’s family lost everything. Everybody lost everything. We don’t know how for feel. How are you supposed to feel?,” said Julia Aki, whose family lives in West Maui.

She said the people there need “food, gas, water, anything, clothes. People out here no more nothing. They no more clothes. They no more nothing. They need stuff out here — supplies, hygiene, anything. Anything can help.”

Arlyn Campo of Napili and a mother of two said she is worried for her family as resources continue to dwindle.

“We need formula, diapers, ice, water and food,” Campo said. “I’m a little worried because I have a 4-month-old and a 2-year-old, I have dogs. We just need the essentials for everybody.”

Among the supplies in most need is ice — it’s like gold out there.

People were running to the convoy of trucks for ice because people still don’t have power. They’re also fighting over gas. Some even tried to climb up onto the vehicles to get supplies.

Despite these efforts, a huge challenge is getting those goods to the people who are still left in Lahaina town. Power poles and power lines are still down across the roads, so it’s difficult getting access to those most in need.

