As devastation from wildfires comes into focus, the world mourns for Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flags have been lowered to half-staff in Hawaii as the death toll from Maui’s wildfires continues to grow.

RAW VIDEO: New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Lahaina

“This is a tragic day for everyone in Hawaii and the nation,” Gov. Josh Green said, in issuing the flag order. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the survivors suffering through the deadliest natural disaster the state has seen in generations.”

Meanwhile, a growing list of notable names are offering their support to the Valley Isle.

President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the families of those killed in Maui’s devastating wildfires and also pledged federal support and resources to aid in the island’s recovery.

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui. Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed.



We are grateful to the first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 9, 2023

The president has approved a natural disaster declaration for Hawaii, making federal funding available to Maui residents affected by the wildfires.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was born and raised on Oahu, offered his condolences to Maui victims in a tweet on Wednesday.

It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai’i — a place that’s so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down.



If you’d like to help, you can do so here.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 10, 2023

Obama also urged people to help by donating to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which will provide shelter, food and financial assistance to Maui victims.

Hawaii’s Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Wednesday to show his support for Maui families.

Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane also offered her condolences to the families of Maui and set up a fundraiser on Instagram to collect donations for the island’s rebuilding process.

Donations will be given to a trusted community organizer in Lahaina.

And California Gov. Gavin Newsom is also hoping to offer aid to Maui.

After speaking with Green on Wednesday, Newsom stated that the state will be deploying resources and a search and rescue team to aid in recovery operations on Maui and track down survivors.

“California stands with the people of Maui and all Hawaiians amid these horrific wildfires that have claimed lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina,” said Newson, in the statement.

California will be sending search and rescue teams to assist in Hawaii's recovery efforts.



The wildfires and devastation that Maui is experiencing is all too familiar and all too horrifying.



We stand at the ready to aid Hawaii in its time of need. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 10, 2023

