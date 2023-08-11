Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 killed, 3 injured in rental house fire in Outer Banks

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom, WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:15 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WWBT/WITN/Gray News) – A teenager and two adults were killed in a fire Friday morning on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Two other people who were in the rental home at the time were flown to the hospital, and another person was treated locally, a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

Crews with the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a home fully engulfed in flames on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail just before 2:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the 75-year-old building to catch fire. Officials said it was required to have smoke detectors but not sprinklers.

The fire department said two other nearby homes were damaged, but no one inside them was hurt.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

Copyright 2023 WWBT & WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire rises to 55; governor says town is ‘gone’
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Dramatic new ground-level footage shows heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina
Wild grass fires spreading across Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

The county will now air updates on Maui radio stations 3 times a day at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
Maui radio stations airing county updates throughout the day
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
West Maui residents desperate for food and supplies after flames ravaged community.
‘Prepare yourself’: Governor says families will soon be able to get back into Lahaina
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire rises to 55; governor says town is ‘gone’