‘Trying to outrun a fire’: Evacuees sit and wait to find out what’s left of their homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui resident Patrick Grady is among the many who lost his home in the disastrous Lahaina wildfire.

He shared video with Hawaii News Now of his home going up in flames. He stood to watch but was unable to save the structure.

His home was just one of the many structures destroyed overnight.

“It’s still surreal, even though it’s real. But I got to my place and it was just on fire,” Grady said. “The winds were 60 miles an hour plus. It just seemed like it was just constant and it was just a struggle just to see these poor firemen and policemen trying to do their job. And it is what it is. It’s just horrible.”

Grady says he spent the night at a stranger’s house, but eventually needed to evacuate again.

“I just have my shirt and my hat that you see, and my glasses,” he said.

Thousands of people fled their homes and many remained in shelters into Wednesday. There’s no telling when — or what they’ll return to.

“It’s been a super intense couple of days. The power went out yesterday at like 4:30 or 5 a.m. and then the gas station blew up at like 3 and since then we’ve just been trying to outrun a fire,” evacuee Christina Johnson said.

“The further we got away, the further the fire climbed,” Johnson added.

She spent the night in her car at a beach park with her two kids and her sister’s toddler. She fears her home was destroyed.

“Pretty much everybody I know lost everything,” she added.

One positive note through all of this is the outpouring of aloha. People from around and beyond Hawaii quickly jumped in to help with relief efforts, rounding up donations for the evacuees.

“I’ve see a lot of outpouring of love at this time,” Gabe Johnson, Maui County Councilmember for island of Lanai.

“First thing is let’s help the helpers. We need to help the people who are volunteering, and we need to help... our first responders. We know we need to make sure the people have been affected by this, we know we need to get their immediate needs met,” he said. “In the future, we rebuild.”

