Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Resource center opens for those trying to find missing loved ones on Maui

Family members will get to fill out forms to help in the process of locating unaccounted for...
Family members will get to fill out forms to help in the process of locating unaccounted for and impacted family members.(kptv)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the devastating Maui wildfires that have left dozens of people dead, those seeking information about missing loved ones are now being offered a new resource.

A Family Assistance Center is now open at Kahului Community Center for family members who are actively searching for loved ones who are unaccounted for.

RAW VIDEO: New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Lahaina

Upon arrival to the center, family members will fill out forms to help in the process of locating unaccounted for and impacted family members.

The Family Assistance Center is located at 275 Uhu St. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Hours for this weekend or next week haven’t yet been announced.

Caption

People trying to locate loved ones impacted can also call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767. For more ways to locate missing family members, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Dramatic new ground-level footage shows heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui

Latest News

Hundreds of structures in the community are destroyed.
Midday Newscast: After days of firefighting, Lahaina blaze 80% contained
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Chelsea Davis reports from Kamehameha Elementary in Lahaina
There’s virtually nothing left of Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary, opened in 1913
American Red Cross / File Image
If you’re trying to track down loved ones on Maui, these non-profits could help