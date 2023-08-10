Resource center opens for those trying to find missing loved ones on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the devastating Maui wildfires that have left dozens of people dead, those seeking information about missing loved ones are now being offered a new resource.

A Family Assistance Center is now open at Kahului Community Center for family members who are actively searching for loved ones who are unaccounted for.

Upon arrival to the center, family members will fill out forms to help in the process of locating unaccounted for and impacted family members.

The Family Assistance Center is located at 275 Uhu St. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Hours for this weekend or next week haven’t yet been announced.

People trying to locate loved ones impacted can also call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767. For more ways to locate missing family members, click here.

