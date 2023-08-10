Tributes
RAW VIDEO: New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Lahaina

New footage from a flyover on Thursday shows the devastation in Lahaina after a wildfire tore through the historic town.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New aerial footage taken during a flyover Thursday morning shows the widespread devastation caused by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina this week.

It’s not clear how many acres the fire burned, but the video shows the scope of the devastation as the oceanfront town was reduced to ash and rubble.

More than 100 National Guard members have been deployed and more than a dozen helicopters have been doing water drops or search and rescue missions.

Some of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks all burned down — from the Baldwin House to Pioneer Inn to Lahaina’s famous banyan tree.

Authorities said 36 people were confirmed killed and dozens injured.

At least 271 structures were confirmed damaged or destroyed by flames.

