RAW VIDEO: New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New aerial footage taken during a flyover Thursday morning shows the widespread devastation caused by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina this week.

It’s not clear how many acres the fire burned, but the video shows the scope of the devastation as the oceanfront town was reduced to ash and rubble.

More than 100 National Guard members have been deployed and more than a dozen helicopters have been doing water drops or search and rescue missions.

Autoplay Caption

Some of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks all burned down — from the Baldwin House to Pioneer Inn to Lahaina’s famous banyan tree.

Authorities said 36 people were confirmed killed and dozens injured.

At least 271 structures were confirmed damaged or destroyed by flames.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.