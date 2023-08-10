Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘No regrets’: Mom shares epic road trip with terminally ill daughter

With her daughter facing a terminal illness, a mother hopes to create forever memories on their cross-country road trip. (WTVF, LONDEN TABOR, CNN)
By WTVF Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A mother and her terminally ill daughter have traveled 1,750 miles so far on an adventure across the country. Their journey is one to create forever memories as their time together wanes.

Londen Tabor and her 17-year-old daughter Autumn Tabor are a pair of die-hard Taylor Swift fans, so on their cross-country road trip, they made sure to stop at Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s a prime selfie spot with a bench dedicated to the singer, as well as a place to stop and take in the beauty all around.

These little moments feel more special by the day, as mother and daughter make their time left together count.

Autumn Tabor was diagnosed with juvenile Huntington’s disease in 2018. The disease is neurodegenerative and fatal. Her father died of Huntington’s just six months after she was diagnosed.

“I see the time slipping away so fast in front of me, and I have to be strong for her. If I’m not strong then, that’s not good for anybody,” Londen Tabor said.

After raising donations, the Tabors are taking one epic road trip. They left their home in Wyoming and are circling all the way through the United States. They want the quiet places and the noisy places, and they’re sharing it all through their TikTok page.

“One thing I see people comment is ‘I wish I’d done that with my loved one before they passed away from the disease.’ And that is the one thing that I need to make sure I never, never, never say is I wish I’d done that with her,” Londen Tabor said. “I want to make sure I do all that with her – no regrets that I fulfilled her life as much as I possibly could.”

In these days on the road, the mother and daughter have found there are kind people everywhere, and everywhere has its own beauty.

Copyright 2023 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews continue to battle brush fires across Maui.
LIVE: At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires, Maui County confirms
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations

Latest News

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
LIVE: At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires, Maui County confirms
A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern...
Fire at French vacation home for disabled kills 11
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires, Maui County confirms
The fires have left at least 6 people dead.
President Biden offers condolences to families of Maui wildfire victims, pledges federal support
The wind kicked up hot spots all day that kept fearful residents on edge. As many saw their...
Devastating wildfires tear through homes in Upcountry Maui