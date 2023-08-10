Dramatic new footage shows ground level look at heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video shows a complete ground level look at the heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina after wildfires tore through Maui’s historic town.

Hawaii News Now took a boat ride and tour of what was left of the once thriving town, with homes and buildings reduced to rubble.

Some of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks all burned down — from the Pioneer Inn to Lahaina’s famous banyan tree.

Kekoa Lansford, a Lahaina resident, said he spent the entire night rescuing people.

“I honestly, I couldn’t even figure out what was going on,” Lansford said. “Half the time, I never know where I was.”

He added, “You know it’s a short road, Front Street. If you guys walked on the street, you see it’s completely burned. And we just, if I saw somebody, I helped them.”

Authorities said six people were confirmed killed and dozens injured.

A Civil Air Patrol and Maui Fire Department flyover conducted Wednesday showed at least 271 structures were damaged or destroyed by flames.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.