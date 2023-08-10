Tributes
Maui’s own Shane Victorino offers support to those devastated by wildfires back home

Shane Victorino voiced his support and love for all affected by the devastating wildfires on the Valley Isle.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui native and former Major Leaguer Shane Victorino voiced his support and love for all affected by the devastating wildfires on the Valley Isle.

Victorino now lives in Las Vegas, but told Hawaii News Now Sports that he is devastated to see what’s happened to the place he’ll always consider “home.”

“You know, I love my home, I love my place, you know, it gave me everything that I am, the kid that I am, the adult that I am today.” Victorino told Hawaii News Now. “So, you know, I love my home, and I will do anything that I can, you know, to help rebuild that place and to make sure that, you know, that Maui will always remain No Ka Oi.”

He and his family — including his father, former Maui Mayor Mike Victorino — are already looking at ways to help the fire victims.

Victorino says he’s now reaching out to potential partners on a way to raise donations for Maui.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

