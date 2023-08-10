Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaiian Air adds flights, offers $19 fares as visitor evacuations from Maui continue

Many visitors no longer have a place to stay because there's no access to the west side of Maui including Kaanapali... which is packed with hotels.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are scrambling to evacuate thousands of visitors from Maui as crews continue to battle devastating wildfires burning across the island.

The state says it’s preparing to move visitors unable to return to their homes to the Hawaii Convention Center, where displaced Maui residents will also be welcome.

Caption

The Hawaii Tourism Authority worked with the American Red Cross to set up the assistance center.

Mass evacuation staging areas were set up in Maui on Wednesday afternoon, and the city is offering shuttle buses from Honolulu’s airport to the convention center every 20 minutes.

Thousands of visitors to be evacuated as authorities ask people to reschedule travel

Meanwhile, to help people get out of Maui as quickly as possible Hawaiian Airlines says it’s added flights and is offering low $19 fares main cabin fares.

“We’re doing what we can to provide resources to take care of our employees, and we’re doing what we can to take care of our guests,” said Hawaiian Air CEO Peter Ingram.

Hawaiian Air said it’s also offering greater flexibility for those looking to change Maui travel.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews continue to battle brush fires across Maui.
6 people killed in raging wildfires, at least 271 structures damaged or destroyed
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations

Latest News

The fires have left at least 6 people dead.
President Biden offers condolences to families of Maui wildfire victims, pledges federal support
Crews continue to battle brush fires across Maui.
6 people killed in raging wildfires, at least 271 structures damaged or destroyed
Residents have began donating money and supplies to Maui victims in need.
Giving to help Maui recover? Here’s how to avoid common donation scams
Photo of Maui brush fire from Lower Kimo drive
LIST: School closures continue for Maui; thousands flock to emergency shelters