Hawaiian Air adds flights, offers $19 fares as visitor evacuations from Maui continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are scrambling to evacuate thousands of visitors from Maui as crews continue to battle devastating wildfires burning across the island.

The state says it’s preparing to move visitors unable to return to their homes to the Hawaii Convention Center, where displaced Maui residents will also be welcome.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority worked with the American Red Cross to set up the assistance center.

Mass evacuation staging areas were set up in Maui on Wednesday afternoon, and the city is offering shuttle buses from Honolulu’s airport to the convention center every 20 minutes.

Thousands of visitors to be evacuated as authorities ask people to reschedule travel

Meanwhile, to help people get out of Maui as quickly as possible Hawaiian Airlines says it’s added flights and is offering low $19 fares main cabin fares.

“We’re doing what we can to provide resources to take care of our employees, and we’re doing what we can to take care of our guests,” said Hawaiian Air CEO Peter Ingram.

Hawaiian Air said it’s also offering greater flexibility for those looking to change Maui travel.

