Giving to help Maui recover? Here’s how to avoid common donation scams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Attorney General Anne Lopez is urging residents to be aware of possible scams as they look to help Maui wildfire victims.

“In moments of crisis, we all must be extra vigilant against bad actors who try to take advantage of people’s goodwill,” she said.

Here are some tips:

Donate to trusted, well-known charities. Beware of scammers who create fake charities during natural disasters and always verify a charity’s legitimacy through its official website. If someone is fundraising on behalf of a charity you are familiar with, the best practice is to donate directly to that charity.

Verify that the charity you are donating to is legitimate. Any charity that allows for donations in Hawaii must be registered with the Department of the Attorney General, and its status can be verified here There are also independent online sources that can be used to verify that a charity is legitimate, including the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search Charity Navigator and DCCA Business Search

Steer clear of suspicious donation requests and be mindful of the following scammer’s tactics: Rushing you into making a donation. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. Take your time to conduct necessary research. Asking you to make a donation using cash or gift card. Legitimate charities will normally accept credit card and check donations. Using names that sound a lot like the names of real charities. Make sure to fact-check. Scammers make lots of vague and sentimental claims, but won’t give any specifics about how your donation will be used.



Keeping these tips in mind will ensure that all donations are going to legitimate organizations that are set on helping Maui victims recover.

