Flights cancelled, delayed as Maui continues to battle catastrophic wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are asking visitors to postpone all nonessential travel to Maui amid the raging wildfires, and airlines said a growing list of flights have been canceled.

The fires have decimated entire communities on Maui, where at least six people were killed.

On Wednesday, acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation discouraging non-essential air travel to Maui with thousands of visitors set to be evacuated to Oahu.

The state Transportation Department said there were eight flight cancellations into Maui’s Kahului Airport on Wednesday. Most were from the mainland, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

At least 17 more flights to and from Kahului Airport have also been delayed on Wednesday.

Maui: Approx. 1,800 people sheltered in place overnight at the Kahului Airport (OGG), with many west side highways closed. HDOT worked with airlines/TSA to shelter passengers for safety's sake as wildfires continue to burn in Lahaina and upcountry.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are issuing travel advisories for travelers with flights connected to Kahului Airport along with discounted fares to help people get out.

