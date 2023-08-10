First Alert Forecast: Winds easing up today as mostly dry conditions persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will decrease on Thursday as the ridge north of the state weakens. Trade winds will remain at moderate levels through Tuesday with brief passing showers mainly affecting windward and mountain areas.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Thursday due to a mix of a southeast and a long-period south-southwest swell. As the southeast source quickly diminishes Thursday, the south- southwest swell will peak just under the advisory level through the day. Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower through the second half of the week. Surf along north facing shores could slightly trend up above the summertime flat levels early next week.

