DOE suspects ‘extensive’ damage at Lahaina school

Six people have been confirmed killed in the raging wildfires that have decimated entire Maui communities and all but leveled historic Lahaina town.
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most schools remain closed in Maui and officials suspect at least one school has suffered significant damage from wildfires.

Based on unofficial aerial images of King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, the DOE says it appears the school suffered “extensive fire and structural damage.”

The elementary campus is located on Front Street, where witnesses say the fire engulfed business after business in the historic district.

Once it is safe, DOE officials say, they will assess the scope of the damage.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

