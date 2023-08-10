Tributes
Devastating wildfires tear through oldest home on Maui, historic structures in Lahaina

The breaking news continues on Maui with new videos coming in showing the horrifying aftermath of the wind-fueled blazes that began yesterday
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deadly wind-whipped wildfires ravaged many parts of Maui this week, decimating entire communities, including the culturally significant and historic town of Lahaina.

The beach town of Lahaina, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1962, was once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and a favorite site of Hawaiian kings and queens, whaling ships and missionaries.

Among the structures that burned down: The Baldwin House, the oldest home on Maui.

Baldwin Home was built in 1834 by Rev. Ephraim Spaulding. Known as a “missionary compound,” a medical missionary named Rev. Dwight Baldwin moved into the home with his family and often allowed captains, travelers and members of the Hawaii royal court to stay as guests.

It later became a museum.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation said multiple museums and historic sites have also been devastated by the wildfire.

Executive Director Theo Morrison told CNN he was trying to account for all employees, but those efforts were hampered because cell service was down in the area.

It’s not clear what the status of other historic sites, like the Wing Ho Museum and Old Lahaina Courthouse, is.

Front Street business owner Alan Dickar said he watched business after business in the historic district going up.

“Buildings on both sides were engulfed. There were no fire trucks at that point; I think the fire department was overwhelmed,” Dickar said. “That is the most important business street on Maui.”

