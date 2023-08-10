Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Biden welcoming Australian leader to White House for state dinner in October

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House on Oct. 25 for the visit and state dinner that the U.S. promised when Biden had to scrap a stop in Australia earlier this year to focus on debt limit talks in Washington.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday that the visit would “underscore the deep and enduring alliance between the United States and Australia and the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Biden last May curtailed an Asia-Pacific trip that was to have included stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea because he needed to return to Washington because of the debt limit crisis.

The scuttling of two of the three legs of the overseas trip — Biden did visit Japan for a Group of Seven summit with leaders of some of the world’s major economies — was a foreign policy setback for an administration that has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach.

Albanese said in a statement his visit would be “an important opportunity to discuss our ambitious climate and clean energy transition, and shared goal of a strong, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews continue to battle brush fires across Maui.
6 people killed in raging wildfires, at least 271 structures damaged or destroyed
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations

Latest News

The fires have left at least 6 people dead.
President Biden offers condolences to families of Maui wildfire victims, pledges federal support
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Dramatic new footage shows ground level look at heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina
Civil Air Patrol and Maui Fire Department flyovers conducted Wednesday show at least 271...
New footage shows complete ground level look at heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina
Six people have been confirmed killed in the raging wildfires that decimated entire Maui...
New video shows the moment a wildfire tore though homes in Lahaina