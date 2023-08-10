Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

900-pound bull on the loose after escaping from its owner in North Carolina, police say

Authorities tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck. (SOURCE: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Claire Kopsky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in the Charlotte area.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the bull got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was trying to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was reportedly scared by the storm and escaped after.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the animal into a trailer. However, the group effort was unsuccessful and the bull ended up escaping.

A SWAT team with the department tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone but had no luck.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and actively seeking information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

Anyone who encounters the bull is encouraged to stay in their house or vehicle. Authorities said the animal is likely stressed and scared so it is best to be cautious.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina town
6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
According to a Maui County spokesperson, crews are working to put out fires in Upcountry,...
What you need to know as emergency crews battle raging brush fires on Maui

Latest News

The fires have left at least 6 people dead.
President Biden offers condolences to families of Maui wildfire victims, pledges federal support
Lahaina town
LIVE: 6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Biden offers condolences to families of Maui wildfire victims, pledges federal support
Maui fires
Flights cancelled, delayed as Maui continues to battle catastrophic wildfires
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant