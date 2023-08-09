What you need to know as emergency crews battle raging brush fires on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As strong winds fuel raging brush fires on Maui, the county has opened multiple emergency shelters as evacuations are in effect.

Here is a list of shelters:

Maui High School

Kihei Community Center

Lahaina Civic Center

The Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani

Kaonoulu Ranch has opened Oskie Rice Arena in Makawao for residents needing to evacuate farm and ranch animals.

Officials said pet owners utilizing shelters will need to have pets properly restrained.

As multiple fire crews battle the blazes, police are not letting through any vehicles into West Maui due to unsafe conditions.

Authorities are asking drivers to stay off of the roads completely and to stay indoors unless you are asked to evacuate by first responders.

Evacuations are occurring in the vicinities of Lahainaluna Road, Hale Mahaolu and Lahaina Bypass.

Wahikuli residents in West Maui were evacuated Tuesday evening.

According to a Maui County spokesperson, crews are working to put out fires in Upcountry, Olinda, Kula and West Maui.

Meanwhile, water buffalos filled with drinking water can be found at Kula Fire Station, Kula Community Center, Rice Park and Crater Road – Hydrant 373.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

