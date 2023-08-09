Tributes
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Wild grass fires spreading across Maui
Wild grass fires spreading across Maui(Courtesy of CNN)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are displaced following devastating Maui wildfires that Hawaii’s governor says will requires billions of dollars to recover from.

Here’s how you can help those impacted:

Donate to Hawaii Salvation Army

Hawaii Salvation Army will start providing meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shetlers.

  • Hawaii Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations and large volume meal donations from restaurants and certified kitchens to aid in mass meal service at Maui shelters.
  • Making monetary donations is the best way the public can help, Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, said.
  • All money donated for disaster relief will go to disaster operations, Leonardi said.
  • Donations can be made at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.

Drop off goods at certain local Maui businesses

  • Ice cream shop Cream B and Hoomana Barbell gym are accepting donations at 1826 Kaohu St.
  • The businesses are asking for donations of food, drinks, snacks, bedding, pillows, and personal hygiene products.
  • More information can be found here.

Foster a Maui Humane Society animal

Maui Humane Society says its animals are safe but needs to free up space to take in more displaced pets. Mainlanders and locals can:

  • Drop off pet supplies to displaced families who still have their animals
  • Donate money to help increase in services needed from the shelter
  • Report a lost or found pet here
  • Call (808) 877-3680 for more information or visit their website

This list will be updated.

