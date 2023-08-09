Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are displaced following devastating Maui wildfires that Hawaii’s governor says will requires billions of dollars to recover from.

Here’s how you can help those impacted:

Donate to Hawaii Salvation Army

Hawaii Salvation Army will start providing meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shetlers.

Hawaii Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations and large volume meal donations from restaurants and certified kitchens to aid in mass meal service at Maui shelters.

Making monetary donations is the best way the public can help, Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, said.

All money donated for disaster relief will go to disaster operations, Leonardi said.

Donations can be made at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org

Drop off goods at certain local Maui businesses

Ice cream shop Cream B and Hoomana Barbell gym are accepting donations at 1826 Kaohu St.

The businesses are asking for donations of food, drinks, snacks, bedding, pillows, and personal hygiene products.

More information can be found here

Foster a Maui Humane Society animal

Maui Humane Society says its animals are safe but needs to free up space to take in more displaced pets. Mainlanders and locals can:

Drop off pet supplies to displaced families who still have their animals

Donate money to help increase in services needed from the shelter

Report a lost or found pet here

Call (808) 877-3680 for more information or visit their website

This list will be updated.

