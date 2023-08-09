Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are displaced following devastating Maui wildfires that Hawaii’s governor says will requires billions of dollars to recover from.
Here’s how you can help those impacted:
Donate to Hawaii Salvation Army
Hawaii Salvation Army will start providing meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shetlers.
- Hawaii Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations and large volume meal donations from restaurants and certified kitchens to aid in mass meal service at Maui shelters.
- Making monetary donations is the best way the public can help, Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, said.
- All money donated for disaster relief will go to disaster operations, Leonardi said.
- Donations can be made at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.
Drop off goods at certain local Maui businesses
- Ice cream shop Cream B and Hoomana Barbell gym are accepting donations at 1826 Kaohu St.
- The businesses are asking for donations of food, drinks, snacks, bedding, pillows, and personal hygiene products.
- More information can be found here.
Foster a Maui Humane Society animal
Maui Humane Society says its animals are safe but needs to free up space to take in more displaced pets. Mainlanders and locals can:
- Drop off pet supplies to displaced families who still have their animals
- Donate money to help increase in services needed from the shelter
- Report a lost or found pet here
- Call (808) 877-3680 for more information or visit their website
This list will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.