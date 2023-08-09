Tributes
Vehicle plows into popular shave ice shop in Kapahulu

A vehicle plowed into Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice on Tuesday afternoon.
A vehicle plowed into Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice on Tuesday afternoon.(Kaloku Holt)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle plowed into a popular shave ice shop in Honolulu on Tuesday afternoon.

Video and photos sent to Hawaii News Now showed a SUV pushing into a front window and wall of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice in Kapahulu.

It’s not known if there are any injuries, but the owner of Ululani’s said his family was inside when the car drove into the property. Some glass reportedly got into family members’ hair.

Ululani’s opened its first Oahu location in Kapahulu in January.

This is just the latest incident involving a vehicle slamming into a business. Last month, a car crashed into a gelato shop in Wahiawa, narrowly missing customers. And in a separate incident, a car drove into the entrance of a Foodland in Mililani, leaving three people injured.

In March, two people were seriously injured after a car plowed into the Running Room in Kapahulu.

