Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH men’s basketball heads to Japan for first international tour since 2018

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is on their way to Japan.

The team left Honolulu Tuesday morning for their international tour.

UH is set to spend 11 days in the country — their first trip outside the country since visiting Australia in 2018.

The trip includes four scrimmages against Tokyo Samurai and Tokai University, plus two closed games against teams from Nagoya and Kyoto.

This is also a homecoming for newly signed Akira Jacobs who comes from Yokohama.

“Going back to be able to show my country, I’m sure they’ll all enjoy it.” Jacobs told reporters. “They all say they’re looking forward to it a lot, so it will be super fun, good balance, a lot of cultural and then a lot of fun stuff to do.”

“Hopefully the team can go to Yokohama, which is my home city. So I think, be able to do that. That would be pretty cool But I like what they have set up there.”

The team will also spend time at the Imperial Palace, Hiroshima and take in a Tokyo Giants baseball game.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora remains a powerful Category 4 storm as it passes south of Kauai
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

After losing a bunch of players to transfer and graduation this offseason, the Canes take...
‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Kapolei looks to make a run with “homegrown” talent
Kapolei Football
‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Kapolei looks to make a run with “homegrown” talent
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens 2023 fall training camp
Head coach Daniel Sanchez is looking to bring back some of Farrington’s old school style.
‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Farrington hopes to bring back old school Govs football