UH men’s basketball heads to Japan for first international tour since 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is on their way to Japan.

The team left Honolulu Tuesday morning for their international tour.

UH is set to spend 11 days in the country — their first trip outside the country since visiting Australia in 2018.

The trip includes four scrimmages against Tokyo Samurai and Tokai University, plus two closed games against teams from Nagoya and Kyoto.

This is also a homecoming for newly signed Akira Jacobs who comes from Yokohama.

“Going back to be able to show my country, I’m sure they’ll all enjoy it.” Jacobs told reporters. “They all say they’re looking forward to it a lot, so it will be super fun, good balance, a lot of cultural and then a lot of fun stuff to do.”

“Hopefully the team can go to Yokohama, which is my home city. So I think, be able to do that. That would be pretty cool But I like what they have set up there.”

The team will also spend time at the Imperial Palace, Hiroshima and take in a Tokyo Giants baseball game.

