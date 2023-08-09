Three Maui high school football games canceled due to devastating fires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the devastating wildfires ravaging through Maui, three Maui Interscholastic League football games have been canceled.

Per league officials, the Baldwin game versus mainland team Edison on August 11th, the Lahainaluna game versus Hilo and the game between King Kekaulike and Honoka’a both on August 12th have been canceled.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now Sports that many Lahainaluna coaches homes in Lahaina — one of the most effected areas — were severely damaged by the flames.

Right now safety is the most important matter to the MIL.

Other Maui teams set to play on opening weekend includes Maui High and Kamehameha-Maui who both have road games on Oahu. As of now both teams are expected to make their games this weekend.

This is a developing story.

