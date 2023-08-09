Suit over city’s plan to dismantle Haiku Stairs claims project requires more review

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lawsuit has been filed against the city over its plans to dismantle the Haiku Stairs, saying more environmental reviews are needed.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi started the removal process in 2021 and the City Council has approved over $2 millon for the project.

However, the Friends of Haiku Stairs, a community organization fighting to preserve the stairs, has filed a complaint trying to block the removal.

The suit alleges the city has not followed the proper legal protocol and did not conduct a new environmental impact statement.

“The Hawaii Environmental Policy Act also calls for a supplemental EIS and there’s a substantive change in scope, the size, the timing of a project,” said environmental attorney Tim Vandeveer, who is representing FHS and four other plaintiffs in the case.

“There’s a list of critieria, many of which would be met by the time this proposed action gets underway. So yes, I think by any metric, they’ve overstepped.”

FHS president Sean Pager says the organization has spent years proposing a solution of managed access to the city.

“It’s much less environmentally destructive to preserve the resource where it is and they should be managed responsibly like Hanauma Bay or Diamond Head or any other high-visitor interest site,” said FHS president Sean Pager.

“You need to have common sense controls. You need to limit capacity.”

In response, Blangiardi’s office released a statement said the city is aware of the lawsuit and is reviewing it, but cannot comment.

