Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina town
6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Red flag warning extended as Dora tracks west

Latest News

Lahaina town
6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern content with minimum safety too often, regulators say after fiery Ohio derailment
Maui fire
‘It’s like a war zone’: Pilot captures chilling video of devastation in Lahaina
Six people have been confirmed killed in the raging wildfires that have decimated entire Maui...
6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing