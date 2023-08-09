Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12,...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Mariam Zuhaib | AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, fell in her home and went to a hospital, her office said on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old California Democrat, who has faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform the duties of a senator, “briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” her office said in a statement.

All of her scans were clear, and she returned home, said her spokesman Adam Russell, who provided no further details.

The San Francisco hospital visit comes after Feinstein missed months of work in Washington earlier this year when she was hospitalized for the shingles virus and its side effects. Since her return to work in May, she has traveled the Capitol halls in a wheelchair and has often appeared confused and disoriented.

Feinstein has defended her ability to perform her job, though her office said in May that she was still experiencing vision and balance impairments from the shingles virus.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024. Several Democrats have already entered the race to replace her.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Officer Sapolu sustained multiple injuries and was transported in serious condition to a...
‘Outstanding human being’: Loved ones mourn HPD officer who died after on-duty crash
DOH investigating after video show rats at Honolulu Safeway
Viral video of rats in grocery store’s pastry case underscores need for vigilance, pest experts say

Latest News

First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
According to a Maui County spokesperson, crews are working to put out fires in Upcountry,...
What you need to know as emergency crews battle raging brush fires on Maui
Photo of Maui brush fire from Lower Kimo drive
LIST: All Maui public schools, with the exception of one, closed Wednesday
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui