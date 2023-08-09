Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens 2023 fall training camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opened fall training camp Tuesday morning.

The ‘Bows return a strong core of veterans this season after going 22-and-7 and falling to LSU in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The team feels more motivated than ever as this is the first year the big west conference will have a post season tournament for women’s volleyball.

So the team is on high alert.

“We are a lot more urgent than other years.” UH’s Riley Wagoner told reporters. “We have a lot of returners like I said, so we’re kind of trying to lead by example and just get the newbies on track as fast as possible.”

“I think a lot of our upper class men are trying to fill that role and just fill it in any way that we can and just kind of help the new people get to where we want them to be. “

The Wahine open the season at home on August 25th against Northwestern.

