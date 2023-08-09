Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens 2023 fall training camp

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Dan Respicio | Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opened fall training camp Tuesday morning.

The ‘Bows return a strong core of veterans this season after going 22-and-7 and falling to LSU in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The team feels more motivated than ever as this is the first year the big west conference will have a post season tournament for women’s volleyball.

So the team is on high alert.

“We are a lot more urgent than other years.” UH’s Riley Wagoner told reporters. “We have a lot of returners like I said, so we’re kind of trying to lead by example and just get the newbies on track as fast as possible.”

“I think a lot of our upper class men are trying to fill that role and just fill it in any way that we can and just kind of help the new people get to where we want them to be. “

The Wahine open the season at home on August 25th against Northwestern.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora remains a powerful Category 4 storm as it passes south of Kauai
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

After losing a bunch of players to transfer and graduation this offseason, the Canes take...
‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Kapolei looks to make a run with “homegrown” talent
Kapolei Football
‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Kapolei looks to make a run with “homegrown” talent
UH men’s basketball heads to Japan for first international tour since 2018
Head coach Daniel Sanchez is looking to bring back some of Farrington’s old school style.
‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Farrington hopes to bring back old school Govs football