Biden offers condolences to families of Maui wildfire victims, pledges federal support

Six people have been confirmed killed in the raging wildfires that have decimated entire Maui communities.
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden has offered his condolences to the families of those killed in Maui’s raging wildfires, and is also pledging federal support in the recovery.

Biden said he has ordered all federal assets available in Hawaii to mobilize to aid in fire suppression, search and rescue, and evacuating tourists.

Deployed federal resources include Hawaii National Guard and military resources.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will also work with commercial airlines to help evacuate tourists, he said. Thousands of visitors are waiting to fly out at Kahului’s airport.

Biden urges residents to follow evacuation orders, listen to local officials and stay alert.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed. We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives,” Biden said, in a statement.

