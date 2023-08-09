Tributes
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui

Lahaina before and after photos
Lahaina before and after photos(Richard Olsten)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dangerous winds fueled by Hurricane Dora whipped up raging brush fires across the state. But the biggest impacts were to Maui, where at least six people were killed, dozens were injured and hundreds of homes were feared destroyed.

Here’s a look at some of the impacts so far:

Continuing Coverage:

