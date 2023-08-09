PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dangerous winds fueled by Hurricane Dora whipped up raging brush fires across the state. But the biggest impacts were to Maui, where at least six people were killed, dozens were injured and hundreds of homes were feared destroyed.
Here’s a look at some of the impacts so far:
Continuing Coverage:
- Maui’s mayor: 6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
- Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
- First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
- LIST: Strong gusts, wind-whipped wildfires trigger closures on Maui, Hawaii Island
- Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph south of state
- First Alert Forecast: Gusty, damaging winds from Dora buffet the state, lighter winds due on Thursday
Have photos of your own? Submit them here:
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.