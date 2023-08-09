Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PHOTOS: Powerful winds knock down trees and utility poles, fuel brush fires

Downed tree in Kaanapali, Maui
Downed tree in Kaanapali, Maui(Michael Yamasaki)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds are battering the state as Hurricane Dora passes to Hawaii’s south, fueling brush fires and knocking down power lines and trees.

Here’s a look at some of the impacts so far:

Caption
Continuing Coverage:

Have photos of your own? Submit them here:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
LIVE: Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora maintains powerful Category 4 storm passing far south of Hawaiian islands
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Scores of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Wind-whipped brush fires trigger evacuations on Maui
Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are are buffeting the state as Hurricane Dora passes south of...
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Evacuation orders have been issued for multiple communities.
Brush fire evacuations expand on Hawaii Island
A resident of Radford Terrace says she was concerned after hearing the Navy's announcement last...
Pearl Harbor commander now says no petroleum in drinking water