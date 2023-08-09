Pearl Harbor commander now says no petroleum in drinking water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday night, Captain Mark Sohaney, Commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said on Facebook that routine, but preliminary testing detected elevated levels of petroleum in the drinking water at two homes in Radford Terrace and the Doris Miller neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the commander told Hawaii News Now the EPA-certified lab in Colorado made a testing mistake and re-testing in the morning confirmed no petroleum in the water.

“We were waiting for the lab to rerun the samples and then give us the results this morning and they gave us the results this morning and the good news is it was a lab error and it was a TPH (total petroleum hydrocarbon) nondetect,” said Sohaney.

Hawaii News Now asked why was the lab error there.

“I can’t speak for the entire lab, but big picture there’s a whole quality control process,” he said.

Sohaney says he reported the preliminary lab results as soon as he knew then even though they were not validated.

Did he make an announcement too soon?

“No, absolutely not. My number one priority is the safety and health of our service members, their families and the community,” said Sohaney.

He says the water is safe to drink and has no plans to change any protocols despite the concern it caused amongst some residents.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe this was happening again. I almost didn’t want to believe it,” said Radford Terrace resident Mai Hall.

She says she didn’t see or smell anything strange in her water today, but was among thousands who got sick during the 2021 Red Hill tainted water crisis.

“I think they are afraid because they don’t want it to happen again,” said Hall.

Hall says she been battling gastrointestinal issues and called University of Hawaii scientists to test her water.

On Wednesday, the Navy will host a Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Booth at the Halsey Terrance Navy Exchange Mini Mart from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

