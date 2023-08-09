‘Outstanding human being’: Loved ones mourn HPD officer who died after on-duty crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer died from injuries he sustained while on duty.

HPD said Solo Bike Officer Bill Sapolu was en route to assist another officer on a weapons call on the night of July 11 when his motorcycle struck a median on Farrington Highway in Kapolei.

Authorities said Sapolu sustained multiple injuries and was transported in serious condition to a medical center where he remained hospitalized until he died on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sapolus and the HPD family during this difficult time,” HPD said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Sapolu family is asking for privacy during this tough time, but said they are remembering the fallen officer as a loving father, husband, brother and son.

“Bill committed his life to service both here at home and abroad. He dedicated 21 years with the Honolulu Police Department and 22 years of military service, including four deployments overseas,” the family said in a statement.

“Today, in a final act of service, he donated his organs to save the lives of others. Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love that we’ve received these past few weeks and look forward to the continued support of the community Bill loved and served.”

Following the news of Officer Sapolu’s death, condolences poured in from city leaders and organizations.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Solo Bike Officer Bill Sapolu, who gave his life while bravely serving and protecting our community. His unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our residents is a testament to his character and selflessness. We mourn alongside his family, friends and fellow HPD officers during this difficult time. We must remember and honor his sacrifice by continuing to support and appreciate the courageous men and women who put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as they navigate through this heartbreaking loss.”

SHOPO President Robert Cavaco shared the following statement:

“Officer Sapolu will be remembered as a fine officer and an outstanding human being who deeply loved his family, his community and our profession. Bill was our brother, our friend, and our colleague. He will be missed. Officer Sapolu’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face every day as they patrol our roads to help keep our community safe. We ask everyone to please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief and loss.”

HPD said details on services will be released soon.

