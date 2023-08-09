Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver could not see him. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while sleeping at the entrance of an apartment building’s parking garage.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment building in Salt Lake City. He reported he had hit a man at the building’s parking entrance, according to police.

Paramedics responded and found the victim with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door.

“The driver was unable to see him as the door came up, and he just pulled forward and hit the individual,” said Detective Dalton Beebe, a Salt Lake City Police public information officer.

Police believe this was an accident. They say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora remains a powerful Category 4 storm as it passes south of Kauai
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Scores of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Wind-whipped brush fires trigger evacuations on Maui
Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are are buffeting the state as Hurricane Dora passes south of...
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Evacuation orders have been issued for multiple communities.
Brush fire evacuations expand on Hawaii Island
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Single ticket wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, third-largest in US history
Officer Sapolu sustained multiple injuries and was transported in serious condition to a...
‘Outstanding human being’: Loved ones mourn HPD officer who died after on-duty crash