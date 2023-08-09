Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Make-A-Wish helps young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day

Make-A-Wish helped a young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Make-A-Wish helped a young boy join the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

WTOC reports that Mark Lane, 10, made the trip to Georgia from Massachusetts to live out his dream of becoming a Savannah Banana.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip possible for Mark and his family.

Mark reportedly has a rare seizure disorder and is among just a handful of people in the world diagnosed with it.

His mother says he can have up to 300 seizures a day and there are no approved treatments for the condition by the Food and Drug Administration.

But Mark loves his sports. His mother said it allows him to cope with his disorder while also gaining a catchy nickname.

“He likes soccer and baseball and he has a nickname of Swaggy,” the boy’s mother said. “People just started calling him Swaggy and it stuck. He always wears his sunglasses.”

As part of the festivities, Mark got a chance to participate in media day and take part in a Savanah Bananas game as a fellow team member.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph south of state
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Scores of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Wind-whipped brush fires trigger evacuations on Maui
Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are are buffeting the state as Hurricane Dora passes south of...
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Evacuation orders have been issued for multiple communities.
Brush fire evacuations expand on Hawaii Island
Hawaiian Electric said crews on Maui were responding to multiple downed poles and power lines.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands statewide