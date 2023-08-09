Tributes
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui

Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire(Susan Shinozuka)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:17 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weary fire crews are grappling with several out-of-control wildfires on Maui, where powerful winds are driving flames from one community to another.

The biggest blaze is believed to be in Lahaina, where much of the historic center is believed destroyed. Hundreds of people fled the flames, some barely get out in time.

Eyewitnesses described an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina town, where residents were forced to jump into the harbor waters to avoid fast-moving flames.

Meanwhile in Kula, fire crews are battling a large wildfire.

Mayor Richard Bissen said at least two homes were damaged and more than 1,000 acres burned. Officials said at least 80 people were evacuated in the area.

Fire crews are advising immediate proactive evacuations for:

  • Residents of Holopuni and Pulehu roads in Kula
  • Subdivisions north and south of Lipoa Parkway
  • and Maui Meadows and Ohukai subdivision in Kihei.

There’s also an evacuation order for Kihei east of Pi’ilani Highway.

Here’s a list of all of the open shelters on Maui:

  • Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center
  • Maui Prep Academy
  • Kihei Community Center
  • Maui High School Gym
  • War Memorial Gym

