Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘It’s all because of her’: 11-year-old girl alerts family of house fire, helps them escape

An 11-year-old girl helped get her family out to safety after their house caught fire. (Source: WMC)
By Victoria Poirrier, Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A brave and quick-thinking 11-year-old girl helped save her family from a house fire over the weekend.

WMC reports that Addisyn Carter woke up early Sunday morning to smoke coming out of the garage.

“There was smoke coming out of it [the garage] and I knew that wasn’t normal,” Addisyn said.

Immediately, she went to her parent’s room to wake them up.

“She was saying there’s a fire, something’s wrong, there’s smoke,” her mother, Sarah Carter, said.

Addisyn then ran to wake up her sister and put shoes on her grandmother. The 11-year-old reportedly stayed calm while getting everyone out of the house safely.

“When we got out, we noticed that half the house was on fire and Addisyn had opened the gate for us to get out,” Sarah Carter said.

Within five minutes, Addisyn helped get the family out along with her dog.

Now, she has a message for other kids who may go through emergency situations.

“If you know that something isn’t right, try to tell someone immediately because it could save your life,” Addisyn said.

Her mother said she’s proud of her daughter’s bravery and grateful that no one was injured.

“It was just a chain of events and then we were out. It’s all because of her,” Sarah Carter said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina town
Maui’s mayor: 6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Red flag warning extended as Dora tracks west

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke held a press conference with the latest developments on wildfires that are...
State, county leaders hold press conference with latest on wildfires
FILE
Three Maui high school football games canceled due to devastating fires
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27,...
US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine