Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Red Cross establishes website to help those trying to track down loved ones on Maui

American Red Cross / File Image
American Red Cross / File Image(HNN)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you are looking for a loved one who may have been impacted by the wildfires on Maui, the Red Cross has resources for you.

Anyone looking for elderly loved ones or those with serious medical or mental vulnerabilities can call 1-800-RED CROSS to open an Emergency Welfare Inquiry.

Family members can also reach out to local chapters the Hawaii Red Cross or their national Restoring Family Links number at 844-782-944 for assistance in locating a loved one disconnected during the fires.

The Red Cross encourages anyone whose family members connected to the military or are disconnected due to evacuations from their home to contact its local branches. The organization’s Hawaii headquarters can be reached at 808-734-2101 and the Maui office at 808-244-0051.

Here are some tips for contacting loved ones from Red Cross:

  • Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through.
  • Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot.
  • Check your loved one’s social media pages (i.e., Facebook, Twitter, etc.), as they may have already gone online to tell their story.
  • Send an email
  • Call friends and relatives who may have already been in contact with your loved one.
  • Call people and places where your loved one is well-known; neighbors, employer, school, place of worship, senior center, social club/center, union, or fraternal organization.
  • Try sending a letter. Your loved one’s mail may be getting forwarded to his or her new location.

More information can be found here on the Red Cross Website.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina town
Maui’s mayor: 6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui and Hawaii Island
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Red flag warning extended as Dora tracks west

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke held a press conference with the latest developments on wildfires that are...
State, county leaders hold press conference with latest on wildfires
FILE
Three Maui high school football games canceled due to devastating fires
Wild grass fires spreading across Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui