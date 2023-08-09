Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008

A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike reached the 100-day mark on Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. 

The milestone comes as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters.

The historic Hollywood strikes continue. (CNN, KABC, KDKA, WARNER BROS. PICTURES, UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

There’s no foreseeable end — a negotiating session last week involving Hollywood studios and streamers and the striking workers ended with little progress. Special Writers Guild of America pickets calling attention to the 100th day are being held in New York and Los Angeles.

Television networks are a month away from starting a new fall season, and broadcasters have already put contingency plans in place for programming that excludes their most popular scripted series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘Everything was gone’: Residents describe brush fire that tore through Lahaina
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui
Photo of Maui brush fire from Lower Kimo drive
LIST: All Maui public schools, with the exception of one, closed Wednesday
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers...
Jay Monahan says PGA Tour, Saudi deal is on the right path in 1st remarks since taking medical leave