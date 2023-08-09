‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Kapolei looks to make a run with “homegrown” talent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 6-5 record last season, Kapolei has all the makings to make a run in 2023 with a squad they say is home grown in the Second City.

After losing a bunch of players to transfer and graduation this offseason, the Canes take comfort in the familiarity in the back field.

With Quarterback Liatama Amisone back under center this season.

“I think he’s the best dual threat quarterback in the state.” Kapolei head coach Darren Hernandez told Hawaii News Now. “He broke his collarbone last year and kind of dashed our hopes going into the playoffs or states, but to have the luxury of having a quarterback who’s a great kid, a great leader, 4.0 student and to have him for two more seasons is very exciting.”

Amisone threw for over 1,400 yards and led the team in rushing with 524 yards before his season ending injury.

Now back healthier than ever. the Junior is ready to step up for the team.

“Share the ball, give it to the playmakers, make them do the work because I know we had a lot of playmakers out there on defense and offense and we also got a great kicker.” Amisone said. “So I think with all of them, it would just make it easier for me.”

Kapolei also returns a strong core of linebackers on Defense, but Head Coach Darren Hernandez has high praise for his specialists.

Kicker Hurley Kennedy is set for his senior season after banging in 42 extra points and 3 field goals — a part of the game that usually gets overlooked here in Hawaii.

“He’s very accurate, left footed kicker.” Hernandez said. “So we’re excited about his potential as well.”

Going into his 23rd season at the helm of Kapolei, Coach Hernandez says opening weekend never gets old and is ready for whatever comes their way.

“Every single year, It’s a challenge and it’s a strategy and excitement because you got new kids and it never gets old, it’s a lot of fun.”

Kapolei kicks things off on August 12th, a home game against Saint Louis.

