Hawaii sports community rallies behind Maui in wake of ravaging wildfires

Maui fire
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii sports community has come out to voice their aloha for the Island of Maui in the wake of devastating wildfires that have engulfed parts of the island.

On the field, the fires have forced the cancelation of three Maui high school football games this weekend.

However beyond the gridiron, all thoughts and prayers are with the safety of the people on the Valley Isle.

Many members of the Hawaii sports community posted Wednesday morning after the devastation.

The Maui Invitational posted on ‘X’ saying in part: “Our main concern right now is the safety and well-being of our Maui ohana and the first responders that we know are doing everything in their power to keep the island safe.” The Maui Invitational has called the Lahaina Civic Center home since it’s inception.

The University of Hawaii echoed their support of the island also posting on ‘X’.

The Big West Conference — which UH is a key member of — posted their support.

Local sports radio station ESPN Honolulu also posting about the tragedy, posting a fundraiser on Instagram, if you’d like to donate, click below.

One of the most vocal, has been MMA fighter and Oahu native Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, who posted an emotional video Wednesday morning via Instagram.

MacFarlane has also set up a fundraiser on her Instagram page.

Here are some other members of the Hawaii sports community voicing support for Maui:

This is a developing story.

