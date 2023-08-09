First Alert Forecast: Fire conditions persist as gusty winds expected to ease slightly today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A very strong high pressure system remains in place north of the state and Hurricane Dora continues to move westward, passing well south of the islands tonight. These two pressure systems will continue to produce very strong and damaging winds through the overnight hours. These strong winds coupled with low humidity levels are producing dangerous fire weather conditions that will last through Wednesday afternoon. Expect decreasing wind speed trends on Wednesday and Thursday as both systems move westward away from the state. A more typical breezy trade wind weather pattern returns from Friday through the weekend with more moderate trade wind speeds in the forecast.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very rough and around the advisory level through Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Wednesday due to a mix of a medium period southeast associated with Dora and a long-period south-southwest swell filling in.

