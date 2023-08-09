Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fire in French holiday home for disabled kills at least 9 people with 2 more feared dead

Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.
Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:05 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, the head of rescue operations said.

Lt. Col. Philippe Hauwiller, who was leading the rescue work of firefighters, said crews were searching for the bodies of two others who were feared dead in the fire. Authorities said 17 people were evacuated, including one who was sent to a hospital with serious injuries.

Hauwiller said only those who were staying on the ground floor of the private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim were able to escape the fire, which the local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said broke out at 6:30 a.m.

The 11 remaining occupants were trapped on the upper floor and in a mezzanine area that collapsed, according to Hauwiller.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was heading to the site of the fire.

Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info that the vacationers included adults with “slight intellectual disabilities.” Ten people with disabilities and and a person accompanying the group were believed to be among the dead.

The group usually lives in the city of Nancy, in eastern France, the statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said. “The building was being used ... for their vacation,” it added.

The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized.

The fire was brought under control, the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Satellite image of Hurricane Dora as it continues westward to the south-southwest of Kauai.
Dora maintains strength as a Category 4 hurricane as it passes south of Kauai
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Single ticket wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, third-largest in US history
Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Source: Jayson...
RAW: Wildfire in Hawaii fueled by hurricane winds
First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
Maui’s Pulehu Rd. Fire
LIST: These are all the active fires burning on Maui