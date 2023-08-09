Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DOH investigation found hole in donut case after viral video of rats in grocery store

Traps have also been set up by employees along the interior and exterior perimeter of the store...
Traps have also been set up by employees along the interior and exterior perimeter of the store to reduce the rodent population.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has investigated a rodent complaint at Safeway after a viral video was posted Monday, showing rodents scurrying inside the store’s doughnut case.

The investigation was conducted at the Safeway Beretania Street location on Monday, where no further evidence of rodent infestation was found.

It was revealed that all baked goods exposed during the incident were discarded, the doughnut case and its surrounding areas were cleaned and sanitized, and no live rodents or evidence of rodent infestation were observed during the investigation.

During the investigation, a hole was also found at the back of the doughnut case. According to the DOH, Safeway temporarily repaired the hole until a permanent fix could be made.

Currently, traps have also been set up by employees along the interior and exterior perimeter of the store to reduce the rodent population.

To help mitigate the situation, Safeway has also hired Pest Control Operators to treat the store for any further presence of rodents.

Since the incident, pest control experts have visited twice daily for inspections.

Following the investigation, the DOH also cited Safeway for having a few exposed openings that lead into the building.

The DOH requires the location to fully seal up all outer openings and exposed areas. Safeway employees must also continue to monitor rodent control activity closely.

A follow-up investigation by the DOH will take place on Aug. 14.

In the meantime, Safeway still holds a green placard, according to state records, and therefore, the store may continue selling its baked goods.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Critical crash on H1 Eastbound shuts down Aiea offramp
Man dies after being struck on H-1 Freeway shoulder lane while working on his vehicle
Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
LIVE: Dora-fueled winds batter Hawaii, whipping up brush fires and leaving thousands without power
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Dora maintains powerful Category 4 storm passing far south of Hawaiian islands
Hawaii residents who rely on government assistance to feed their families are going to see a...
Despite rising prices, Hawaii residents poised to see cut in food stamp benefits this fall

Latest News

Scores of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Wind-whipped brush fires trigger evacuations on Maui
Strong winds with gusts to 60 mph are are buffeting the state as Hurricane Dora passes south of...
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Evacuation orders have been issued for multiple communities.
Brush fire evacuations expand on Hawaii Island
Downed tree in Kaanapali, Maui
PHOTOS: Powerful winds knock down trees and utility poles, fuel brush fires
A resident of Radford Terrace says she was concerned after hearing the Navy's announcement last...
Pearl Harbor commander now says no petroleum in drinking water