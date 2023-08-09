DOH investigation found hole in donut case after viral video of rats in grocery store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has investigated a rodent complaint at Safeway after a viral video was posted Monday, showing rodents scurrying inside the store’s doughnut case.

The investigation was conducted at the Safeway Beretania Street location on Monday, where no further evidence of rodent infestation was found.

It was revealed that all baked goods exposed during the incident were discarded, the doughnut case and its surrounding areas were cleaned and sanitized, and no live rodents or evidence of rodent infestation were observed during the investigation.

During the investigation, a hole was also found at the back of the doughnut case. According to the DOH, Safeway temporarily repaired the hole until a permanent fix could be made.

Currently, traps have also been set up by employees along the interior and exterior perimeter of the store to reduce the rodent population.

To help mitigate the situation, Safeway has also hired Pest Control Operators to treat the store for any further presence of rodents.

Since the incident, pest control experts have visited twice daily for inspections.

Following the investigation, the DOH also cited Safeway for having a few exposed openings that lead into the building.

The DOH requires the location to fully seal up all outer openings and exposed areas. Safeway employees must also continue to monitor rodent control activity closely.

A follow-up investigation by the DOH will take place on Aug. 14.

In the meantime, Safeway still holds a green placard, according to state records, and therefore, the store may continue selling its baked goods.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.