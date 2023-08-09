Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling several brush fires on Hawaii Island
Dora-fueled winds whip up destructive brush fires, trigger evacuations
First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hawaii under high wind, red flag warnings as Dora tracks west
Officer Sapolu sustained multiple injuries and was transported in serious condition to a...
‘Outstanding human being’: Loved ones mourn HPD officer who died after on-duty crash
DOH investigating after video show rats at Honolulu Safeway
Viral video of rats in grocery store’s pastry case underscores need for vigilance, pest experts say

Latest News

Eyewitnesses described an apocalyptic scene Tuesday in Lahaina town, where residents were...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents,...
Dozens arrested in child sex abuse investigation, authorities say
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says
Photo of Maui brush fire from Lower Kimo drive
LIST: 10 Maui public schools closed Wednesday; emergency shelter opened
Erin Patterson addresses media in Australia. Three of Patterson’s ex-in-laws have died and...
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia