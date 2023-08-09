Coast Guard joins brush fire response in Lahaina, where crews continue to battle wind-whipped flames

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Coast Guard deployed a crew from Station Maui to combat fires in Lahaina Maui Tuesday evening.

According to USCG, Cutter Joseph Gerczak, an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew, and a small boat crew from Station Maui have deployed to Front Street Beach and Lahaina Small Boat Harbor in the response effort to the fires in Maui.

The response comes amid unconfirmed reports that people were forced to jump into the water to flee fast-moving flames.

HNN has reached out to the Coast Guard and other first responders for more information.

Powerful winds fueled by Hurricane Dora far south of Hawaii are creating dangerous conditions for Maui as two large brush fires are raging, one in Kula and one in Lahaina.

The latest evacuations are being reported in Lahaina as Maui firefighters battle a brush fire that flared up Tuesday afternoon. Officials say residents on Lahainaluna Road, Hale Mahaolu, and Lahaina Bypass are urged to leave immediately. Several roads are also closed in the area, including Lahaina Bypass.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke activated the Hawaii National Guard Tuesday night to help with the response to wildfires on Maui and Hawaii Island, where several blazes have also triggered evacuations.

