4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:50 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – A baby girl was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana earlier this week, making it the fourth baby left at the Carmel Fire Department in 16 months.

Carmel Fire Station #345 was the seventh baby box established in the nation and has the highest number of surrenders so far.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves, Fire Chief David Haboush explained during a press conference.

“We are honored and proud of this mother,” he said. “Mom, thank you for doing what’s best for this baby … We recognize this is a very difficult decision.”

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

Firefighters were able to attend to the newborn surrendered in less than a minute and provide care for her, Haboush said.

The infant was checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

The fire chief said it was obvious the mother cared for this child as she had been well taken care of and was healthy.

“To the parent that surrendered her infant. Thank you. Thank you for keeping your child safe. Thank you for trusting the Carmel fire department to keep her safe. Your child is healthy. Your child is safe,” Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said. “This is why we do this. To ensure the child is safe and placed with a loving family.

“If you need anything, please reach out to us. We have counselors standing by and we have medical care available for you.”

Since its inception in November 2017, more than two dozen babies have been surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

